T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

