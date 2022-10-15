Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Burke acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $44,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 619.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150,560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 103,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,216. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

