Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392,863 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

TSM stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

