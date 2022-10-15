Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the September 15th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Talon Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,389. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.
