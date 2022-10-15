Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $2.03 on Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00010613 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $66.16 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.03281976 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

