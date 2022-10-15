Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSE TGB opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.