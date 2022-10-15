Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 986,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,758. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.