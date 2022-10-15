Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 986,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,758. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.
Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home
In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
