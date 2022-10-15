TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. 214,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,659. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,903.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,819 shares of company stock worth $3,100,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

