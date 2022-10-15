TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($15.31) to €11.00 ($11.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

