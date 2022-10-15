TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,473,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.72. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

