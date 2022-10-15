Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,577,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 10,508,036 shares.The stock last traded at $119.21 and had previously closed at $116.56.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,700 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,521,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,083 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,010.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,888,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

