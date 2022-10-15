Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TINLY remained flat at $9.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. Teijin has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

