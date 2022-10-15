Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

TDY traded down $10.14 on Wednesday, reaching $331.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

