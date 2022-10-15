Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.33.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.67. 399,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,847. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $381.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.12.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 61,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

