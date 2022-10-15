Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.18.

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

