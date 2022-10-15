Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 92,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Tenon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

TNON opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

