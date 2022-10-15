Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of TER stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

