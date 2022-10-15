Terra Classic Trading Down 6.5% This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $212.79 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014691 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019490 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007123 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009096 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
