TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81.29 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $411.94 million and $81.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081728 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060220 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015516 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025922 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007273 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000250 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,002,610 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
