TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Hits $75.06 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $439.36 million and approximately $75.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081909 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060477 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015625 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026050 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007242 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,042,332 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
