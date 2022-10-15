Terran Coin (TRR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.71 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $66.25 million and $4.71 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00014637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

