Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Tesco Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

