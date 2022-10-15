Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tesla to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.65.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.99. 94,124,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,527,984. The company has a market capitalization of $637.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 1-year low of $204.16 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.82 and a 200 day moving average of $274.03.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

