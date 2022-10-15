TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

TTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Insider Transactions at TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,499 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 890,713 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 577,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.