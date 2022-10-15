The Buckle, Inc.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales climbed 1.8% in the month of September. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 288,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,479. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Buckle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.