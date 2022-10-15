The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $62.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

