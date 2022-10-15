The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $102,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 16,001,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

