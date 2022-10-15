The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 14,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 62,458 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.