The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 24,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,618. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.