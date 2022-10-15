The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 24,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,618. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

