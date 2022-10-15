The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $80.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

