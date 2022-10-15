The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $74.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 3.2 %

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $5,546,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 444,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

