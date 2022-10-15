The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.0 %

HCKT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,620. The company has a market capitalization of $617.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $577,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

