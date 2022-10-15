The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.0 %

HCKT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,620. The company has a market capitalization of $617.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $577,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

