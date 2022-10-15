The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $9,357,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.03. The stock had a trading volume of 528,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,766. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

