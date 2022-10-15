The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.