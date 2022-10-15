The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -54.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

