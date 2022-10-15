The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

