Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as high as C$2.96. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 18,110 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market cap of C$274.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.07.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.