Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.26 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

