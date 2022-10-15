Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $503.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.26 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.