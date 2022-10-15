ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ThermoGenesis Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 80.10% and a negative return on equity of 220.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
