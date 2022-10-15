TheStreet Upgrades Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) to “B-“

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 0.5 %

MTEX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

