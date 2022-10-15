TheStreet Upgrades Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) to “B-“

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MTEX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

