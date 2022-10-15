Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Tops $3.10 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $254.13 million and $3.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081920 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060282 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015585 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001682 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026084 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007273 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
