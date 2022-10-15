Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 404,584 shares.The stock last traded at $98.86 and had previously closed at $99.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.