Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. 984,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $115.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 108,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

