ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) versus Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Head-To-Head Review

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ThredUp and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 4 7 0 2.64 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 529.56%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

This table compares ThredUp and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ThredUp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million 0.54 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -1.65 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

ThredUp beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

