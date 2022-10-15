Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 247,253 UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 247,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. UTA Acquisition comprises about 2.2% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of UTA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTAA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

