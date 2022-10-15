Timelo Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the quarter. Profound Medical makes up 5.6% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $132,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

PROF stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 437.62% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

