Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.4% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

