Timelo Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KNX opened at $48.53 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

