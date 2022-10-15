Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $675,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. American Woodmark makes up about 0.6% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Woodmark by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

